Our Vision: Saudi Arabia..the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds, the investment powerhouse, and the hub connecting three continents

It is my pleasure to present Saudi Arabia’s Vision for the future. It is an ambitious yet achievable blueprint, which expresses our long-term goals and expectations and reflects our country’s strengths and capabilities.
All success stories start with a vision, and successful visions are based on strong pillars.
The first pillar of our vision is our status as the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds. We recognize that Allah the Almighty has bestowed on our lands a gift more precious than oil. Our Kingdom is the Land of the Two Holy Mosques, the most sacred sites on earth, and the direction of the Kaaba (Qibla) to which more than a billion Muslims turn at prayer.  More...

 Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs
Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

A Vibrant Society

A Thriving Economy

An Ambitious Nation

A Vibrant Society

With Strong Roots

We have enormous untapped opportunities and a rich blend of natural resources, but our real wealth lies in our people and our society.

With Fulfilling Lives

The happiness and fulfillment of citizens and residents is important to us. This can only be achieved through promoting physical, psychological...

With Strong Foundations

Our goal is to promote and reinvigorate social development in order to build a strong and productive society. We will strengthen our families,...

A Thriving Economy

Leveraging its unique position

Saudi Arabia is right at the crossroads of important international trade...

Investing for the long-term

Diversifying our economy is vital for its sustainability. Although oil and...

Open for Business

Opening Saudi Arabia further for business will boost productivity and...

Rewarding Opportunities

The skills and competencies of our children are one of the most important...

An Ambitious Nation

Effectively Governed

The roles and requirements of government have grown significantly since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s founding. Government – any government –...
Responsibly Enabled

The nation we aspire to build will not be realized without a grand, collective national effort where everyone contributes. We all have roles to...
